Lord Bourne: “Our Welsh culture is at the heart of Swansea’s top tourist attractions”

Made famous by its actors, poets and Mumbles seafront, UK Government Minister Lord Bourne will visit some of the top-rated TripAdvisor destinations in Swansea later today (Monday 9 July).

The Minister will visit the famous Dylan Thomas Centre, which chronicles the life and work of one of the most famous Welsh poets, as the schools are set to break up for summer and tourism figures expected to soar across the area.

Lord Bourne will also tour a new exhibition called ᖷACING by N.S Harsha, one of India’s leading artists, which draws together details of everyday life in his native India with world events and images we see on the news. The visit comes as the latest tourism figures reveal there were 909,000 overseas visits to Wales from January to September last year, up 6% compared to the same time in 2016. Visitors to Wales also spent £337 million, boosting the Welsh economy.

Lord Bourne said:

Swansea’s rich creative history and culture has made its attractions some of the best in the world to visit. It’s no wonder that so many tourists come from far and wide to learn more about some of our world-renowned arts and literature figures. Tourism is big business in this part of Wales, and one of the UK’s most valuable export industries. The latest figures demonstrate Wales’ continued ability to punch above its weight in this field, driving economic growth across the country.

