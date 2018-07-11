Londonderry attack

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP said:

As police were implementing a public safety operation last night in Londonderry following sporadic disorder, officers in the vicinity of the city walls reported that shots had been fired by a gunman and these struck the city walls.

Anyone, who was in this part of the city, at this time, including children or young people could have been killed. This murderous attack has to be condemned by all right thinking individuals.

I would call on all people of influence within the community to continue their efforts to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions. Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact the police.