London seminar: Complex commissioning for complex needs

This free seminar will examine the Big Lottery Fund programme to fund partnerships of local organisations to work together for people with complex needs

Published 9 April 2018
Academy for Social Justice Commissioning
Conference audience
17 May, 2018

featuring

Laura Furness │ Head of Funding│ Big Lottery Fund Ian Treasure │ Partnership Manager │ Blackpool Fulfilling Lives Nicola Plumb │ Blackpool Fulfilling Lives Lived Experience Team James Skelly │ Expert by Experience │ Blackpool Fulfilling Lives

Please see the attached flyer for details and how to book

Complex commissioning for complex needs (seminar flyer)

PDF, 304KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email academy@noms.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Published 9 April 2018

