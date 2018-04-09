News story
London seminar: Complex commissioning for complex needs
This free seminar will examine the Big Lottery Fund programme to fund partnerships of local organisations to work together for people with complex needs
17 May, 2018
featuring
Laura Furness │ Head of Funding│ Big Lottery Fund Ian Treasure │ Partnership Manager │ Blackpool Fulfilling Lives Nicola Plumb │ Blackpool Fulfilling Lives Lived Experience Team James Skelly │ Expert by Experience │ Blackpool Fulfilling Lives
Please see the attached flyer for details and how to book
