London Poppy Factory prepares nation to mark Remembrance

With military veterans at the heart of their workforce, The Poppy Factory has made tens of thousands of wreaths for Remembrance

Hundreds of Armed Forces personnel will support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and lead the nation in Remembrance

Cadets and veterans joined the Defence Secretary in making a poppy wreath at the factory

Located in Richmond-upon-Thames, The Poppy Factory is a charity that helps military veterans with health conditions and their families to move back to employment.

During a visit to the Factory, Defence Secretary John Healey paid tribute to the thousands of Armed Forces personnel and military veterans leading Remembrance tributes across the country as he made a poppy wreath.

Cadets from Middlesex and North-West London ACF joined the Defence Secretary on the factory floor in a reminder of how the commemorations pass on the story of Remembrance to new generations.

Defence Secretary John Healey said:

“Every November the nation unites in remembrance of those who gave their lives to defend the freedoms we enjoy today.

“I’m proud that members of our Armed Forces will be at the forefront of commemorations at the Cenotaph, across the UK and on operations around the world.

“Organisations like The Poppy Factory show that remembrance makes an impact all-year round, supporting the veterans community and recognising their service and sacrifice.”

The charity has been at the heart of Remembrance for more than a century.

Military veterans employed by The Poppy Factory make poppy wreaths which are laid at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday and maintain the poppies surrounding the grave of the unknown warrior at Westminster Abbey.

The charity also offers one-to-one support in communities across the UK for veterans and family members who face significant challenges to employment.

Chief Executive of The Poppy Factory Amanda Shepard said:

“Our charity has always played a vital part in the Remembrance tradition and I am very proud that our factory team is still performing that role after more than a century.

“I am also proud of our progress in helping veterans and family members across England and Wales find a way back into work after leaving service. Every year we help hundreds of members of the Armed Forces community to overcome significant barriers to employment. I appreciate the Secretary of State taking the time to visit and hear about some of those challenges.”

Cadet Corporal Razwan Ciocan, who made a poppy wreath to lay at the Cenotaph on Armistice Day, said:

“A lot of people my age may not be familiar with life in the Armed Forces or the work they do around the world to protect us. I’m glad that at remembrance time there is an opportunity to learn more about the military and remember their sacrifice.”

The Defence Secretary met Amanda Shepard to discuss the support offered by the Ministry of Defence and military charities to Armed Forces personnel.

The Government is committed to supporting Armed Forces personnel throughout their careers, with improvements to recruitment, retention, and support following their service.

Armed Forces personnel are at the heart of Remembrance commemorations every November.

Thousands of service personnel will volunteer their time to sell poppies and collect donations for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Hundreds of members of the Armed Forces will also join thousands of veterans at the annual service at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.