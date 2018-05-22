London mugger jailed after Solicitor General’s intervention

A man who attempted to rob a taxi-driver at knife-point has been jailed today after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence for being too low.

Alexander Bell, 26, demanded money from his victim while threatening him with a blade. Even though the victim agreed to pay him, Bell slashed at him with the blade and a struggle ensued.

Bell was originally sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court in March, where he was given a sentence of 2 years imprisonment suspended for 2 years. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 2 years 10 months immediate custody.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: