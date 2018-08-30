News story
LOGNET 18-2: Accelerating Logistic Innovation 9 October 2018
This event will focus members of the Defence Support Network on ‘Accelerating Logistic Innovation’ to help defence face emerging threats.
Overview
LOGNET is the Ministry of Defence’s logistics support engagement and future development event for the Defence Support Network. It is designed to improve the understanding of UK Defence’s logistic requirements, pursue knowledge of developments in academic and commercial capability, whilst reinforcing partnerships through continued engagement. Its outcome is to assist Defence Logistics in arguing the case for the UK to maintain a credible, highly capable and value for money logistics capability.
Aim of LOGNET 18-2
This event will focus members of the Defence Support Network on ‘Accelerating Logistic Innovation’ to help defence face emerging threats. The event will enable this by detailing the current innovation focus, exploring new technologies and areas of research, introduce departments from both industry and defence who can assist and help to assist rapid procurement.
Event content
LOGNET 18-2 will be split into 5 themed sessions over 1 day:
- Defence’s Innovation Agenda
- The potential of Autonomy & Robotics
- Accelerating logistic innovation
- Routes to market
- The importance of logistics to Defence
Capability Awareness Demonstrations & Stands
During LOGNET there will be the opportunity for companies to demonstrate capabilities through both stands and presentations. Stands will provide small areas to be available during breaks whilst the presentations will allocate time to companies to present to a small military audience in a separate room. These are free and selection will be through considered bids using the following criteria:
- the relevance to logistics within defence
- the relevance to Defence Logistics CUBE sponsored technologies
- the Technology Readiness Level of the capability
- the genuine level of innovation which the technology displays for the betterment of Defence Logistics
If you would like to bid for a stand or presentation, please email DefLog-Strat-CFDMultiuser@mod.gov.uk to receive an application proforma.
Applications must be submitted by 10 September 2018 and those selected will be informed by no later than 17 September 2018.
Confirmed speakers
The event will be opened by the Minister for Defence Procurement, Stuart Andrew MP and closed by the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Gordon Messenger KCB, DSO & Bar, OBE, ADC.
Benefits of attending LOGNET
- understand defence’s logistic requirements to propose superior solutions
- opportunity to influence Defence Logistic policy, direction and development
- engage with the future vision of Defence Logistics capability and industry integration
- opportunity to conduct business with defence partners
- maintain the equitable relationship between defence and the logistics and engineering enterprise
- opportunity for attendees to forward questions, points and comments directly via an interactive conference software app
Administration
Lunch and refreshments will be provided and parking at the hotel is free. Accommodation can be booked here at a discounted rate for LOGNET delegates. Other hotels can be found through price comparison websites.
Attendance
If your organisation is connected to the logistics and engineering support sector and you would like to engage with the Defence Logistics community, please feel welcome to sign up and attend LOGNET 18-2.