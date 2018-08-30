LOGNET 18-2: Accelerating Logistic Innovation 9 October 2018

Overview

LOGNET is the Ministry of Defence’s logistics support engagement and future development event for the Defence Support Network. It is designed to improve the understanding of UK Defence’s logistic requirements, pursue knowledge of developments in academic and commercial capability, whilst reinforcing partnerships through continued engagement. Its outcome is to assist Defence Logistics in arguing the case for the UK to maintain a credible, highly capable and value for money logistics capability.

Aim of LOGNET 18-2

This event will focus members of the Defence Support Network on ‘Accelerating Logistic Innovation’ to help defence face emerging threats. The event will enable this by detailing the current innovation focus, exploring new technologies and areas of research, introduce departments from both industry and defence who can assist and help to assist rapid procurement.

Event content

LOGNET 18-2 will be split into 5 themed sessions over 1 day:

Defence’s Innovation Agenda

The potential of Autonomy & Robotics

Accelerating logistic innovation

Routes to market

The importance of logistics to Defence

Capability Awareness Demonstrations & Stands

During LOGNET there will be the opportunity for companies to demonstrate capabilities through both stands and presentations. Stands will provide small areas to be available during breaks whilst the presentations will allocate time to companies to present to a small military audience in a separate room. These are free and selection will be through considered bids using the following criteria:

the relevance to logistics within defence

the relevance to Defence Logistics CUBE sponsored technologies

the Technology Readiness Level of the capability

the genuine level of innovation which the technology displays for the betterment of Defence Logistics

If you would like to bid for a stand or presentation, please email DefLog-Strat-CFDMultiuser@mod.gov.uk to receive an application proforma.

Applications must be submitted by 10 September 2018 and those selected will be informed by no later than 17 September 2018.

Confirmed speakers

The event will be opened by the Minister for Defence Procurement, Stuart Andrew MP and closed by the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Gordon Messenger KCB, DSO & Bar, OBE, ADC.

Benefits of attending LOGNET

understand defence’s logistic requirements to propose superior solutions

opportunity to influence Defence Logistic policy, direction and development

engage with the future vision of Defence Logistics capability and industry integration

opportunity to conduct business with defence partners

maintain the equitable relationship between defence and the logistics and engineering enterprise

opportunity for attendees to forward questions, points and comments directly via an interactive conference software app

Administration

Lunch and refreshments will be provided and parking at the hotel is free. Accommodation can be booked here at a discounted rate for LOGNET delegates. Other hotels can be found through price comparison websites.

Attendance

If your organisation is connected to the logistics and engineering support sector and you would like to engage with the Defence Logistics community, please feel welcome to sign up and attend LOGNET 18-2.