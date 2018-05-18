LOGNET 18-1: Modernising Defence Logistics

Building on previous LOGNET events and following the National Security Capability Review (NSCR) the next LOGNET event seeks to compliment the activity ongoing within the Modernising Defence Programme (MDP). Defence Logistics sees the opportunity to use LOGNET to develop thinking and activity influencing outcomes and future work as the department develops its next iteration of strategic direction.

Aim of LOGNET 18-1

The aim of LOGNET 18-1 is to update the network on the topics which are being investigated for development and to discuss in more detail some of the topics. It is then to enable the opportunity for industrial partners to consider the challenges faced, giving the opportunity for proposals to be brought back to Defence Logistics personnel within the linked 18-2 event.

LOGNET 18-1 content

The agenda for LOGNET 18-1: ‘Evolving Defence Logistics’ on 7 and 8 June 2018 will provide an update on Defence logistics challenges and opportunities. It will also progress from previous LOGNET work which has brought Defence Logistic focus to these areas:

Rapid information infrastructure deployment

Human/Computer Interface

Reducing dependency demand, operational cost and logistics footprint on deployments

Condition Based Maintenance/Predictive Maintenance & Monitoring Systems

Space (Saving) Food Concept focussing on less transport mass, full nourishment

Smarter Power Distribution

Real-time monitoring, reporting and management of the condition of precious stock

Battlefield Water Generation

Battlefield Manufacturing (Additive Manufacturing)

Automation, Robots, Drones and Remote Controlled (Hardware)

Artificial Intelligence for logistics

Quicker/Smart Contract Writing (Software)

Mobile/Agile Warehousing

Augmented Reality for training and surrogate expert repairs

Codification and item data

Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Parking at the hotel is free.

An industry response event (LOGNET 18-2) is planned for 9 - 10 October 2018 where the industry will have the opportunity to showcase its solutions.