Listeriosis cases linked to frozen sweetcorn

The European Centre for Disease Control ( ECDC ) has published an update on an ongoing outbreak of listeriosis across Europe, dating back to 2015. The outbreak has been linked to frozen sweetcorn.

Public Health England ( PHE ) is working with the Food Standards Agency ( FSA ), Food Standards Scotland ( FSS ) and Health Protection Scotland ( HPS ) to identify the cause of 11 cases in the UK. Along with The FSA , FFS and HPS , PHE is reminding people that most frozen vegetables, including sweetcorn, need to be cooked before eating. More details of the outbreak can be found on the FSA and ECDC websites.

Dr Kathie Grant, Head of Gastrointestinal Bacteria Reference Unit at PHE , said: