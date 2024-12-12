LGBT veterans to receive up to £75 million in financial recognition for historic wrongs

LGBT veterans will receive up to £70,000 each to acknowledge the historic wrongs they experienced in the Armed Forces – with the Government increasing the total amount available for payments up to £75 million, significantly above the level recommended in the Etherton Review into the treatment of LGBT veterans.

The increase follows extensive engagement with LGBT veterans and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to supporting veterans alongside recognising the historic hurt caused.

LGBT veterans who were dismissed or discharged because of their sexual orientation or gender identify will receive £50,000. As a result of the increased funding, additional payments of up to £20,000 will be available for veterans and Service Personnel who were negatively affected by the ban on LGBT personnel from 1967 to 2000 during their time in Service – this is an increase of 50% to the Financial Recognition Scheme.

Ministers have also announced today (Thursday 12 December) that LGBT veterans, dismissed or discharged due to their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity, can apply to have their rank restored and discharge reason amended.

Defence Secretary John Healey said:

The historic treatment of LGBT veterans was a moral stain on our nation. Our Government is determined to right the wrongs of the past and recognise the hurt that too many endured. We have listened to veterans and will continue to deliver against the recommendations set out in the Etherton review. We will continue to support our veterans as we work to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve, and have served. This work was rightly started by the previous Government, and will be taken forward and delivered by this Government.

The Financial Recognition Scheme and other restorative measures will be debated in the House of Commons today (Thursday 12 December), with a portal for applications opening tomorrow. Several veterans affected by the LGBT ban have been invited to watch the debate.

Today’s announcements mark a significant step towards implementing Lord Etherton’s review, which looked at the appalling treatment of LGBT serving personnel between 1967 and 2000. With applications opening tomorrow for the Financial Recognition Scheme, which will leave only seven recommendations outstanding, the Ministry of Defence is working closely with other Government departments and stakeholders to ensure all remaining recommendations are delivered in 2025.

The payments announced today (Thursday 12 December) will be exempt from income tax and means tested benefits, ensuring LGBT veterans benefit from the full amount available.

Minister for Veterans and People Alistair Carns said:

This response to Lord Etherton’s Review indicates the urgent action we’re taking to help redress the regrettable chapter in the history of the Armed Forces. The treatment of LGBT people is a shameful chapter in the history of our Armed Forces and we are working hard to address the wrongs of the past. We fully welcome our LGBT veterans back into Defence and acknowledge their vital contribution to keeping the nation safe.

To help as many eligible people to apply as possible, the Ministry of Defence has set aside a £90,000 fund for key charities to support LGBT veterans with their applications.

Four non-financial restorative measures, including the two announced today on rank restoration and the qualification of administrative discharges, will be extended to those who served before 1967. The other two are certificates of service being reissued and former Officers having their service details published in The Gazette.

LGBT veterans: support and next steps