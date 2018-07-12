Leslie Manasseh reappointed to the Prison Service Pay Review Body

Leslie Manasseh has been reappointed to the Prison Service Pay Review Body (PSPRB) from 17 August 2018 to 16 August 2021.

Leslie Manasseh was the Deputy General Secretary of Prospect; a union of 115,000 specialists, professionals and managers across the private and public sector from 2010 - 2015. The majority of his career prior to this was spent in Connect (formerly the Society of Telecom Executives), initially as the National Organiser and Director of Organisation and Development followed by eight years as the Deputy General Secretary. He was also the President of the TUC from September 2014 to September 2015, having previously been a general council member, since 2002.

The PSPRB provides the government with independent advice on the remuneration of operational prison staff in the England and Wales, and Northern Ireland Prison Services.

Re-appointments to the PSPRB are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. This reappointment has been made in line with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments, which governs the appointments process.

Public appointments to the PSPRB are made by the Prime Minister on the recommendation of the Justice Secretary in consultation with Northern Ireland.