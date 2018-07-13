News story
Leeds seminar: Complex commissioning for complex needs (6 Sept, 2018)
This free seminar will look at what has been learned in the first four years of the Big Lottery Fund programme to adresss these issues.
6 September, 2018
Complex commissioning for complex needs:
using partnerships, individuals assets and lived experience to build fulfilling lives
featuring
Laura Furness │ Head of Funding│ Big Lottery Fund Sue Northcott │ Senior Programme Manager │ WY-FI Plus special guests with lived experience of multiple and complex needs
Please see the attached flyer for more information and how to book
Published 13 July 2018