Leeds seminar: Complex commissioning for complex needs (6 Sept, 2018)

This free seminar will look at what has been learned in the first four years of the Big Lottery Fund programme to adresss these issues.

Published 13 July 2018
Academy for Social Justice Commissioning
6 September, 2018

Complex commissioning for complex needs:

using partnerships, individuals assets and lived experience to build fulfilling lives

featuring

Laura Furness │ Head of Funding│ Big Lottery Fund Sue Northcott │ Senior Programme Manager │ WY-FI Plus special guests with lived experience of multiple and complex needs

Please see the attached flyer for more information and how to book

Complex commissioning for complex needs seminar flyer

PDF, 384KB, 1 page

