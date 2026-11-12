Leaders Statement on the European Coalition against drugs

For the third time since this initiative was launched by President Macron and President of the Council of Ministers Meloni within the European Political Community framework, leaders of the European coalition against drugs have gathered to collectively tackle the issue of drugs in our continent.

With this Coalition, it is our duty to protect our Nations from the harm caused by drugs, endangering the rule of law, our domestic security as much as our populations. We are determined to step up our actions, based on evidence. In consistence with our cross-cutting engagements taken in Copenhagen and in Yerevan, we have decided to further operationalize this coalition and to implement concrete initiatives, integrating both prevention and the decrease in demand factors, as well as robust action against criminal networks.

First, without prejudice to the importance of drug trafficking land routes, our ports and the ships travelling to them continue to be targeted by drug trafficking, with our continent being particularly exposed to this threat, through its Northern, Mediterranean and Black Sea ports. Building upon the success of the launch of the G7+ Ports Network to Combat Drug Trafficking in Marseille on the 10th of November and based on existing initiatives, such as the European Ports Alliance, and in synergy, coherence and congruence with it, ECAD countries shall explore, on an ad hoc and voluntary basis, aligned with the EU Drug Strategy, the establishment of a network of focal points, that shall include port authorities, law enforcement officials and the private sector. This would enable us to reinforce, in a very concrete and results oriented manner, the security of ports and shipping, including regarding the prevention of corruption related to drug trafficking, to share best practices, so that smugglers won’t find a way into our continent.

Secondly, and before arriving in our ports, narcotics drugs transit via high seas, directly to the European continent or through the Gulf of Guinea. Maritime environment interdictions have proven to be efficient: by seizing drugs in high seas, we prevent their entry to our continent. ECAD countries shall explore enhanced cooperation with the MAOC(N) to increase at-sea interdictions. This is why we have chosen to respond to its Call for action, by establishing a structured dialogue with the countries willing to cooperate on this issue, as a way towards safer oceans. We propose to address in parallel the issues of the coordination of our presence in drug-trafficking hotspots, and of agreements aimed at facilitating the prosecution of drugs trafficking offenses committed at sea.

Drug traffickers also constantly adapt their means of trafficking, and States of the Coalition need to keep up in order to fight those new means. This is why we call on the initialization of a discussion on the implementation of an appropriate cooperation framework regarding go-fast vessels, in line with the European Union Action Plan against drug trafficking (in particular its Action 5).

Third, we are determined to further take action forward to fight illicit financial flows and money laundering. In that regard, we welcome the ongoing work undertaken by the European Union to provide itself with a new sanction mechanism targeting the criminal assets of high-level individuals and organizations, involved in transnational criminal activities, notably drug trafficking, posing a threat to the European and international security. We welcome enhanced cooperation and collaboration in the fight against illicit flows of criminal assets among ECAD partners to prevent and combat drug trafficking. Besides, ECAD partner countries should strengthen their operational collaboration, information and data sharing, especially regarding the use of crypto-currencies in money laundering.

Fourth, another concerning trend regarding drug trafficking is the surge of synthetic drugs manufacturing and consumption on our continent. Highly potent and addictive, they represent a major threat to public health. We underline the growing threat posed by synthetic opioids, particularly nitazenes and emerging orphines, and stress the importance of rapid cross-border information sharing and coordinated responses to prevent overdose deaths. Focusing on the Western Balkans, France and Italy have launched last June an initiative to strengthen the legislative and operational capacities of the countries of the Western Balkans to detect and seize chemical drug precursors. As a next step in this initiative, we will create a network of drug precursors experts and laboratories, that might serve as an early warning system.

This Coalition also seeks to promote and disseminate the so-called “catch-all” mechanism, which allows custom authorities to investigate and seize substances when unlawful use can be presumed based on a set of evidence, even if they aren’t identified as drug precursors. We seek to disseminate the dispositions of the upcoming European directive on precursors to ECAD member States and notably to those that are candidates to the European Union.

We aim to take action together with Ukraine, focusing on prevention and combating trafficking by engaging families, the education system, social services, law enforcement, and the justice system, with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The war of aggression waged by Russia has a profound and lasting impact on Ukrainian society, and the trauma caused by forced displacement, destruction, and the loss of loved ones is contributing to the development of addictions. With UNODC and the support of several ECAD member States, we will implement a comprehensive, balanced and evidence-based program to reinforce prevention, foster treatment, promote rehabilitation, address the health and social harms linked to drug use, notably the increase of HIV and other communicable diseases and strengthen capacities of law enforcement and custom services. This Coalition will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it is necessary.

Finally, we commend Italy for the great success of the meeting held in Rimini on the 23rd of October on prevention and rehabilitation within the framework of our EPC European coalition against drugs. The exchange of views and the declaration that was adopted reflect our shared commitment to reduce demand alongside supply, as we have committed to since our first gathering in Copenhagen. Following up on this meeting, we shall promote best practices and projects in ECAD States regarding prevention, recovery and social integration. In line with the Rimini Declaration, we will also promote access, without discrimination or barriers, to personalised treatment and recovery pathways, ensuring continuity of care and supporting full social, educational and labour market reintegration. Evidence-based prevention is crucial to reinforce young people life skills and is indeed a profitable investment, as it cuts public health and social costs in the future. We will strive to prevent drug use and counter its normalisation, by raising awareness of the risks associated with drug consumption, building protective environments that reduce risk factors for drug use, and strengthening cooperation to address emerging threats. In this regard, while robust law enforcement measures remain essential to tackle drug trafficking and its consequences, they must go hand in hand with preventive measures that address the root causes of drug use. In particular, education and awareness-raising are key to reducing demand for illicit drugs and ensuring a comprehensive and sustainable response.