Layezy Racing Owners Club: information for creditors

On 11 February 2019 Michael John Stanley, the owner of racehorses through the Layezy Racing Owners Club was declared bankrupt. Philip Duffy and Allan Graham of Duff and Phelps have been appointed as his trustees in bankruptcy.

Information for creditors

If you have invested in the Layezy Racing Owners Club you should contact the trustees to register as a creditor.

Anyone who feels they may be a victim of fraud can contact Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber-crime.

Further information:

The British Horseracing Authority has issued a statement on the rules regarding the running of racehorses by insolvent owners and the welfare of the horses.

The Insolvency Service is not able to provide any further information at this time. This page is being kept updated.