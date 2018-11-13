Launch of the online toolbox

Tony Porter, the Surveillance Camera Commissioner (SCC), has launched his online toolbox – a collection of resources to help organisations comply with the surveillance camera code of practice and follow good practice and legal requirements.

The toolbox comprises 4 tools:

The buyers’ toolkit, developed in conjunction with the British Security Industry Association and Alastair Thomas of Alasthom.com, is for small and medium enterprises that are thinking about using surveillance cameras, yet as non-experts want to identify the best solution before they proceed and invest their time and money in a system. Following the guidance in the buyers’ toolkit will help people make informed decisions about whether surveillance can be justified as a solution to their problems. If surveillance cameras are necessary, then the toolkit is full of advice and tips on how to get the best out of your prospective suppliers.

The passport to compliance is aimed at large public-space surveillance camera systems, such as town centre schemes operated by local authorities. It will take you through the necessary stages when planning, implementing and operating a surveillance camera system to ensure it complies with the surveillance camera code of practice. It should be completed for new systems, for upgrades of systems if it significantly alters or enhances the views obtained, when additional cameras are added to a system and/or when existing systems are extended.

The self-assessment tool will help you and your organisation identify if you’re complying with the principles in the surveillance camera code of practice. The four self assessment tools which were previously available – for ANPR, CCTV, body worn video and drones – have now been condensed into one tool.

The surveillance camera specific data protection impact assessment (DPIA) template with associated guidance notes has been developed in partnership with the Information Commissioner’s Office and replaces the Privacy Impact Assessment advice which was previously available on the SCC website. It reflects updated data protection requirements set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Tony Porter said: