Last chance to have your say on A417 proposals

Known locally as the ‘missing link’ this stretch of single carriageway road between the Brockworth bypass and Cowley roundabout restricts the flow of traffic on a key route which is otherwise a continuous dual carriageway between M5 at Gloucester and the M4 at Swindon.

Two options are being presented following a detailed consideration of potential routes to upgrade this three-mile stretch of the A417. The improvement is being made possible by the Government’s £15bn investment in motorways and major A roads and will be delivered by Highways England.

The A417/A419 route passes through the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and so any solution will be designed sensitively to meet the special character of the landscape, environment and history.

Upgrading this section to dual carriageway will help unlock Gloucestershire’s potential for growth and secure opportunities for housing and jobs, as well as improving life in the adjoining local communities.

Mike Goddard, Project Manager said: “Nearly 800 people have joined us at our events over the past few weeks, and more than 1400 have responded to the consultation. This is an excellent response and we appreciate the time and effort people have taken to find out more about our proposals, and to share their thoughts.

“With a week to go we are encouraging anyone else who might want to contribute to do so before 29 March. There is still the opportunity to feedback online at the consultation page.

Alternatively, consultation booklets and feedback forms are available at the following public information points:

Crickley Hill Visitor Centre, Crickley Hill, Birdlip GL4 8JY

Gloucester Library, Brunswick Road, Gloucester GL1 1HT

Cheltenham Library, Clarence Street, Cheltenham GL50 3JT

Cirencester Library, The Waterloo, Cirencester GL7 2PZ

Stroud Library, Landsdown, Stroud GL5 1BB

Hucclecote Library, Hucclecote Road, Gloucester GL3 3RT

Brockworth Community Library, Moorfield Road, Brockworth GL3 4ET

Coleford Library, The Main Place, Old Station Way, Coleford GL16 8RH

Gloucestershire County Council, Shire Hall, Westgate Street, Gloucester GL1 2TG

Cotswold District Council, Trinity Road, Cirencester GL7 1PX

Tewkesbury Town Hall, High Street, Tewkesbury GL20 5AL

General enquiries

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Media enquiries

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer.