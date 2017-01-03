Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington has died

It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must confirm the death of Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington, of 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, who died in Iraq on Monday 2 January 2017, following an incident at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq. He was a member of Blenheim Company and a Vehicle Commander in the Force Protection Platoon.

Lieutenant Colonel Rob Singleton, Commanding Officer, 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, said:

Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington was a superb soldier and a first class leader. Utterly professional and talented, he was full of character, fun and his enthusiasm was infectious. The Battalion has lost a huge talent and a real character. He will be missed dearly and we will never forget him. Our hearts go out to his parents, his siblings, his girlfriend and his young daughter. They are in all of our thoughts.

Lance Corporal Lynch, Force Protection Platoon, Blenheim Company, 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, said:

Snowball was a top bloke. You could always count on him to have a laugh, and he always had an answer for everything. He was such a big character. He will be greatly missed by the whole Battalion.

Major General Rupert Jones, Deputy Coalition Commander, said:

The entire international coalition mourns the loss of Lance Corporal Hetherington. He died helping support our Iraqi partners to defeat Daesh and so protect the United Kingdom. His family and loved ones are in all our hearts and thoughts.

Minister of State for the Armed Forces Mike Penning said: