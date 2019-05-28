Lady Rachael Robathan and Natalie Campbell reappointed as Trustees to the National Lottery Community Fund board.

Lady Rachael Robathan

Following a 20 year career in emerging markets investment management, Rachael Robathan has been a Councillor for Westminster City Council since 2010. Cabinet responsibilities have included adult social care, public health, housing and finance. Rachael has been a board member of the National Lottery Community Fund since June 2015 and is a member of the remuneration committee as well as the main board. She is also a director of Westminster Almshouses Foundation, a sheltered housing charity, as well as a governor of Francis Holland School and a member of the Metrobank Advisory Board.

Natalie Campbell

Natalie Campbell is an award-­winning businesswoman and HarperCollins author. She won the ‘Community Spirit’ award at the ‘Women of the Future Awards’ in 2016, an Evening Standard Entrepreneurial Spirit Award in 2017 and was recognised in the Management Today, 35 Women Under 35 and City AM Power 100 Women lists. In 2011 she co-founded A Very Good Company, a global social innovation agency that worked with brands like Virgin Media, Marks and Spencer and Channel 4 to drive social change. Natalie is a Civil Service Commissioner and board member of the London LEAP, the Mayor’s London Economic Strategy Board and the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.

The roles are remunerated at £7,848 per annum. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments . The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Rachael has declared that she has served as a local councillor for the Conservative Party at Westminster City Council since 2010. Natalie Campbell has made no such declarations.