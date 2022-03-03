Knighthood conferred and Privy Council Appointment: March 2022
A Knighthood has been conferred on the Rt. Hon. Gavin Williamson CBE MP and Baroness Williams of Trafford will join Her Majesty's most Honourable Privy Council.
Knighthood
The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Knighthood be conferred upon The Rt. Hon. Gavin Williamson CBE MP.
Privy Council
The Queen has been pleased to approve that Baroness Williams of Trafford be sworn of Her Majesty’s most Honourable Privy Council.
Published 3 March 2022