Knife-wielding robber who threatened to kill several women has sentence increased

A man who committed a string of robberies where he threatened lone women, sometimes with a knife, has had his jail term increased after the Attorney General’s Office referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

David Blyth, 30, committed 11 robberies in East London between July and August 2018. In each case he targeted lone women in broad daylight who were either sitting in or getting into their vehicles. He threatened several with violence, including threats to kill, and on 4 occasions, produced a Stanley knife. Blyth also strangled a victim until she thought she was going to be killed.

Blyth stole cars, mobile telephones, handbags, cash and other personal property over the course of the spree.

The offender was arrested and charged with 11 counts of robbery. On 4 March he was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to 9 years’ imprisonment with a licence extension of 4 years. Today the sentence was increased to 13 years 6 months with a licence extension period of 4 years by the Court of Appeal.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General, Lucy Frazer QC MP, said:

“Blyth targeted a number of women, including a woman with her 15 month old child in the car. He poses a serious and ongoing risk of harm to the public. I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase the sentence.”