King Charles III marks historic milestone for nuclear submarine programme

Royal Navy’s newest attack submarine is commissioned by His Majesty the King as Barrow receives Royal Port status.

Government delivers on nuclear deterrent ‘triple lock’ as fourth and final Dreadnought Class submarine enters production.

Tens of thousands of defence nuclear jobs and apprenticeships supported across the UK, making defence an engine for growth and delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.

His Majesty The King welcomed HMS Agamemnon into the Royal Navy, in a ceremony at BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness today [22 September], before conferring Royal status on the Port of Barrow.

In a separate ceremony led by the Defence Secretary, steel was cut on the fourth and final Dreadnought Class submarine, King George VI, marking the start of its construction.

The work reinforces the Government’s commitment to the ‘triple-lock’ on the deterrent: building four new nuclear submarines; maintaining our continuous at sea nuclear deterrent; and delivering all future upgrades needed.

The defence nuclear sector now supports more than 13,500 jobs in Barrow, growing by 1,000 personnel since July 2024 – a more than 7% increase - delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Submarine building is a vital UK industry, sustaining thousands of jobs and apprenticeships up and down the country, all while continuing to keep the country safe around the clock. Barrow is an outstanding example of security and growth working hand-in-hand – adding a new attack submarine to the Royal Navy’s fleet, building the next generation of nuclear-armed submarines, and simultaneously supporting thousands of skilled local jobs and apprenticeships.

Alongside their role supporting our nuclear deterrent, the UK’s six - a future total of seven - Astute Class submarines protect maritime task groups, support special forces and provide global strategic intelligence to UK, NATO and coalition operations.

The conferring of Royal status for the Port of Barrow highlights the community’s enduring role in safeguarding the nation as home of nuclear submarine building in the UK and the dedication and expertise of its skilled workforce.

Entering service from the early 2030s, the Dreadnought Class will provide the next generation of the UK’s nuclear deterrence patrol submarines, ensuring the nation’s security for decades to come. They will be the most technically advanced submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy.

Chief of Defence Nuclear Madelaine McTernan, CB, said:

The steel cutting of the fourth boat in the Dreadnought Class is a significant milestone marking positive progress in this extraordinary programme. Delivering these submarines is a truly national endeavour with a vast UK supply chain, culminating in the build at the Royal Port of Barrow. It is a proud moment for the thousands who contribute to the Defence Nuclear Enterprise. Today’s events celebrate Barrow’s world-class workforce and our shared commitment to delivering the submarines that safeguard our nation. We are proud to build the future of NATO security right here in Royal Barrow.

These milestones deliver on the Strategic Defence Review’s recommendation of a modernised nuclear deterrence remaining the cornerstone of UK defence and the Defence Industrial Strategy’s focus on strengthening Britain’s defence industrial base.

As home of the UK’s nuclear submarine building industry, Barrow is also benefiting from major government investment, including a £200 million Transformation Fund as part of the ‘Plan for Barrow’. The Plan will support initiatives in areas such as transport, education, housing and skills to enable and sustain the workforce required in Barrow to support the Ministry of Defence’s major programmes.

A further £6 billion is being invested in the defence nuclear sector over this Spending Review period, including in Barrow, to help increase the submarine production rate to a new submarine every 18 months in future years.

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive BAE Systems, said:

This is a proud day for Barrow and everyone involved in the wider UK submarine enterprise who are working collaboratively to deliver the Dreadnought and Astute class submarines. We take great pride in our role in this national endeavour and in our contribution to safeguarding the UK’s security.

The UK’s defence nuclear sector supports over 47,000 jobs across the country, and this is expected to grow to 65,000 by 2030 as government investment helps transform the UK’s submarine production capacity.

The government is working with industry and academia to create 22,000 apprenticeship and 9,000 graduate defence nuclear roles over the next decade – providing sustainable, high-skilled and well-paid employment and putting money in British people’s pockets. Currently, around 1,800 apprentices and 500 graduates are training in Barrow-in Furness as part of BAE Systems’ Submarines Academy for Skills and Knowledge, boosting opportunities for the people of Barrow.

The events follow the US State Visit to the UK, and the two nations have a longstanding, close relationship on all nuclear issues, which has endured over many decades.