Kier Pritchard announced as Ministry of Defence Police Chief Constable

Kier joined the MDP in September 2023 as Deputy Chief Constable, following an exemplary career with Wiltshire Police, and in September 2025 he stepped into the role of Interim Chief Constable. He has already made a significant impact, emphasising the critical importance of the MDP amid an increasingly unpredictable global landscape and is committed to ensuring the force is recognised as the vital national asset it truly is.

With the force continuing its programme of modernisation and improvement, it is vital to maintain continuity of force command and leadership and therefore several temporary promotions have been granted, until substantive selection processes are finalised: Assistant Chief Constable Simon Dobinson has stepped up to Interim Deputy Chief Constable, and Chief Superintendent Sarah Johnson has stepped up to Interim Assistant Chief Constable. They will continue to support CC Pritchard and the MDP in the collective mission to protect the nation’s defences and national infrastructure.

Commenting on the appointments, Lucy Bogue, Director SJC GUARDIAN, said:

I am delighted that Kier has been appointed to the position of Chief Constable. Kier is well placed to lead the Force, who provide unique specialist policing, and support Defence to mitigate the complex and evolving threats that we, and the UK face. I look forward to working with him as Chief Constable.

Kier Pritchard said: