Kate Ellis confirmed as speaker for NIA Decom 2018 conference

Kate joined the NDA in November 2017, taking responsibility for all of the organisation’s procurement, contract management and commercial activities associated with cleaning up the UK’s civil nuclear legacy.

Decom 2018 - the NIA’s first dedicated nuclear decommissioning conference - will cover themes ranging from decommissioning and hazard reduction through to waste management, attracting industry delegates from around the globe.

Kate said:

I’m thrilled about the opportunity to speak at Decom 2018 as this is an exciting time for the nuclear industry, particularly the decommissioning sector. I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts about the future of the NDA and the opportunities we have ahead of us.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the NIA, said:

We are delighted that Kate Ellis is joining our impressive line-up of speakers at Decom2018 – the priorities of the NDA, and activity across the NDA estate, are vitally important for the UK’s civil nuclear supply chain so this will be an important and popular session at the Conference.

I would encourage those with an interest in work across the NDA estate to register for Decom2018.

Decom 2018 will take place on the 18-19 June 2018 at London’s iconic County Hall. Visit https://decom2018.co.uk/ for more information.