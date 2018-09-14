Justice Secretary confirms plans to reduce conflict in divorce

government acts to reduce family conflict in the divorce process

new process to remove need for couples to have been separated or to allege ‘fault’ in order to obtain divorce

spouses would no longer be able to contest the divorce application

The government is taking action to end the ‘blame game’ for separating couples, with new proposals to help families instead focus on key practical decisions and look to the future.

At present, divorcing couples are forced to blame each other for the marriage breakdown on the grounds of ‘unreasonable behaviour’, adultery or desertion, or prove they have been separated for a minimum of 2 years – even if the separation is mutual. If the divorce is contested, and a spouse cannot prove ‘fault’, then couples currently have to wait 5 years before a divorce is granted.

Ministers want to reduce the antagonism of citing fault and the anxiety it creates, at an already trying time for couples and their children.

Therefore, a new notification process will allow people to notify the court of the intent to divorce, whilst removing the opportunity for the other spouse to contest it.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said:

Marriage will always be one of our most important institutions, but when a relationship ends it cannot be right for the law to create or increase conflict between divorcing couples. That is why we will remove the archaic requirements to allege fault or show evidence of separation, making the process less acrimonious and helping families look to the future.

The proposals are set out in a government consultation launched today (15 September 2018), and will apply to marriages and civil partnerships.

Proposals detailed in the consultation include:

retaining the sole ground for divorce: the irretrievable breakdown of a marriage

removing the need to show evidence of the other spouse’s conduct, or a period of living apart

introducing a new notification process where one, or possibly both parties, can notify the court of the intention to divorce

removing the opportunity for the other spouse to contest the divorce application

The consultation also seeks views on the minimum timeframe for the process between the interim decree of divorce (decree nisi) and final decree of divorce (decree absolute). This will allow couples time to reflect on the decision to divorce and to reach agreement on arrangements for the future where divorce is inevitable.

Today’s announcement delivers on the Justice Secretary’s commitment to reform these aspects of divorce law, and bring the UK in line with other countries who already have similar procedures.

