July 2018 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2018.

Published 21 August 2018
From:
HM Land Registry
In July:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,794,850 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • The South East topped the table of regional applications with 412,457

HM Land Registry completed 1,794,855 applications in July compared with 1,701,272 in June and 1,619,118 last July, of which:

  • 408,138 were applications for register updates compared with 67,516 in June
  • 860,123 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 825,155 in June
  • 231,386 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 226,333 in June
  • 27,245 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 24,801 in June

Applications by region and country

Region/country May applications June applications July applications
South East 398,029 391,741 412,457
Greater London 332,546 324,861 342,764
North West 194,722 189,790 199,371
South West 169,351 166,626 175,922
West Midlands 147,196 146,855 153,247
Yorkshire and the Humber 131,727 128,441 138,612
East Midlands 121,511 121,551 129,991
North 78,596 79,945 84,004
Wales 78,038 77,307 81,079
East Anglia 71,749 74,017 77,226
Isles of Scilly 41 66 109
England and Wales (not assigned) 72 72 73
Total 1,723,578 1,701,272 1,794,855

Top 5 local authority areas

Top 5 local authority areas May applications Top 5 local authority areas June applications Top 5 local authority areas July applications
Birmingham 26,902 Birmingham 25,724 Birmingham 27,538
City of Westminster 24,121 City of Westminster 23,468 City of Westminster 22,955
Leeds 19,782 Leeds 19,257 Leeds 21,258
Cornwall 18,301 Cornwall 17,591 Cornwall 18,581
Manchester 17,347 Manchester 16,765 Manchester 18,026

Top 5 customers

Top 5 customers May applications Top 5 customers June applications Top 5 customers July applications
Enact 53,314 Enact 53,868 Enact 55,674
Infotrack Limited 28,453 Infotrack Limited 29,175 Infotrack Limited 30,027
Optima Legal Services 28,173 O’Neill Patient 26,523 O’Neill Patient 28,146
O’Neill Patient 26,645 Optima Legal Services 26,239 Optima Legal Services 26,763
TM Group (UK) Ltd 22,706 TM Group (UK) Ltd 21,465 TM Group (UK) Ltd 24,461

