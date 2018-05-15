Joint statement on the UK-New Zealand Trade Policy Dialogue

The UK-New Zealand Trade Policy Dialogue met in Wellington, New Zealand, on 24 and 26 to 27 April 2018. It was the fourth meeting of the Trade Policy Dialogue since the group’s establishment in 2016.

The Trade Policy Dialogue brought together senior officials on both sides to discuss ways in which to strengthen the bilateral trade and investment relationship as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

Delegations were led by officials from the UK’s Department for International Trade ( DIT ) and New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade ( MFAT ) and included representatives from a range of UK and New Zealand government departments.

Discussions covered a wide range of topics, including building a shared understanding of both countries’ approaches and ambitions for future bilateral trade and investment.

Discussions also continued to lay the foundations for a comprehensive free trade agreement, reflecting the shared commitment to begin negotiations once the UK has left the EU.

The Trade Policy Dialogue also discussed broader trade policy issues of mutual interest, including World Trade Organization issues and wider regional and international trade matters.