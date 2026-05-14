Joint statement on the Multinational Military Mission for the Strait of Hormuz: 12 May 2026

Following the Leaders’ Level Summit co-chaired by the UK and France on 17 April, the UK, France, and partners affirm their commitment to using collective diplomatic, economic, and military capabilities to support freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Navigation must be free, as per the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and international law.

On 12 May 2026, the United Kingdom and France convened Defence Ministers and representatives from 38 nations to announce their political support to an independent and strictly defensive multinational military mission.

In consultation with relevant states and the maritime industry, this mission will support civilian shipping, provide reassurance to commercial shipping operators, and conduct mine clearance operations. Operations will only commence in a permissive environment and in full accordance with international law and national constitutions.

The mission will be distinct from any other military campaign and will maintain clear channels of communication and deconfliction with all relevant states and partners. The mission will complement ongoing diplomatic engagement and de-escalation efforts – which remain the primary focus - while demonstrating a tangible commitment to the security of international trade.

In readiness for operations commencing when the environment is permissive we, the undersigned states, announce our political support for the Mission. Noting there will be necessary national caveats and parliamentary procedures. We encourage further contributions.