Joint Statement from the Kingdom of Bahrain, United Kingdom and United States Defence Working Group

On November 1, 2025, representatives from the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Kingdom, along with the United States, convened the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) Defence Working Group (DWG) annual meeting hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting was attended by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain, together with Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom and Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the United States Central Command.

Joint Statement

DWG members welcomed the United Kingdom’s accession to C-SIPA and commended its wide-ranging contribution to advancing collective security efforts, noting that the UK’s expertise and longstanding commitment to regional and global stability significantly reinforce the strategic objectives of the Agreement.

Participants reiterated the commitment of member states under Article (II) of the Agreement to treat any external aggression against the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of any of the parties as a matter of grave concern to the other parties. They also expressed the importance of embracing a joint stance against hostile actors and malign activities that threaten regional security and international stability.

The discussions underscored that C-SIPA’s robust framework and strategic coherence are set to strengthen a dependable deterrence posture and position it as a distinguished platform for advancing collective security.