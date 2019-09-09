Joint statement following the meeting between PM and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: 9 September 2019

The Prime Minister and the Taoiseach had a positive and constructive meeting in Government buildings this morning. This was an essential and timely opportunity for the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach to establish a relationship and a better understanding of each other’s positions.

They spoke privately over breakfast for more than half an hour before joining their delegations for another half hour meeting.

While they agreed that the discussions are at an early stage, common ground was established in some areas although significant gaps remain.

The UK and Ireland are committed to securing an agreement between the European Union and the UK, and recognise that negotiations take place through the Brussels Task Force.

They also shared their commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the restoration of the power-sharing institutions in Northern Ireland.

They look forward to meeting each other again in the near future.