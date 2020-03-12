Press release
Joint statement by UK and EU negotiators on next week’s round of negotiations
Given the latest COVID-19 developments, UK and EU negotiators have today jointly decided not to hold next week’s round of negotiations in London, in the form originally scheduled.
Both sides are currently exploring alternative ways to continue discussions, including if possible the use of video conferences.
