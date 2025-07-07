Jobs boost as new fighter jet HQ opens in Reading in key programme milestone

Opening of Global Combat Air Programme flagship headquarters to support the delivery of a supersonic stealth fighter jet, equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

The programme already supports over 3,500 UK jobs, 1,000 additional apprenticeships, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change, with more to follow as the programme develops.

New figures show defence industry jobs in the South East have increased by 4,500 in just 12 months.

The new global HQ has been opened today (7 July) in a significant milestone for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) – a joint initiative between the UK, Japan and Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet.

The facility will host the GCAP International Government Organisation (GIGO) and a joint venture company, called Edgewing, bringing together three industry partners – BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo (Italy), and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. Ltd. (Japan) – responsible for the design and development of the aircraft.

Opened by Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Rt Hon Maria Eagle MP today, the new multinational headquarters will help deliver the GCAP programme, bringing together the best minds from across three governments and industry to drive innovation and strengthen each country’s combat air industrial capability, supporting the vision of the Strategic Defence Review.

The opening comes on the same day as the Defence Secretary met virtually with Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Japan’s Defence Minister Gen Nakatani to discuss the latest progress on GCAP. The programme is already creating thousands of highly skilled jobs across the UK, Japan, and Italy, including new apprentice and graduate roles, and supporting the strong relationship between industry and the Armed Forces of the three nations.

There are currently more than 3,500 people, including engineers and programmers, working on GCAP in the UK. A further 1,000 have undertaken GCAP-related apprenticeships or training schemes, supporting the Government’s Plan for Change by driving defence as an engine for economic growth. Many more will follow as the GCAP programme develops in the years ahead.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:

Opening of this global HQ in Reading underlines the UK’s full commitment to GCAP and demonstrates the steps we are taking with our partners to deliver for defence. The Strategic Defence Review captured that GCAP will deliver more than cutting-edge military capabilities. It already supports over 3,500 UK jobs, with many more to follow as the programme develops. It is also sustaining a world-leading skilled workforce for the UK’s combat air industry and delivering on the government’s Plan for Change. Through this work we are helping to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of combat air power innovation for decades to come and that defence is engine for growth across the country.

Newly published figures show 151,000 UK jobs are directly supported by the MOD’s spend with industry, an increase of 14,000 on the previous year. 4,500 of the additional jobs are in the South East, including Reading, as roles in the region jumped to a total of 38,700.

The opening of the HQ comes after the government announced a historic commitment to increase defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to keep the UK secure at home and strong abroad.