Jim Carter Appointed Director General Commercial and Industry

Jim has been serving as interim Director General (DG) and brings extensive public and private sector experience, having served as Commercial Director for the Submarine Delivery Agency since 2020, with previous senior roles at the Cabinet Office, Network Rail, and Cable and Wireless.

The appointment comes as the NAD Group ramps up delivery of the Strategic Defence Review and Defence Reform – the biggest reforms to defence in over 50 years – alongside an industrial strategy which will make defence an engine for growth.

In this post Jim will lead on the Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS), and the transformation of the NAD Group’s Commercial & Industry area, improving industry collaboration, cutting contract times, and delivering rapid development. He leads a team of more than 2,500, across one of government’s most complex procurement environments.

Specifically, his role as Champion for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will drive vital changes across the MOD, levelling the playing field and increasing opportunities for small businesses to thrive in the defence sector.

National Armaments Director, Rupert Pearce, said:

Jim’s appointment is excellent news. His deep commercial expertise and proven leadership will be invaluable as we implement the Defence Industrial Strategy and drive the transformation needed for our Armed Forces to have the capabilities they need.

Director General for Commercial and Industry, Jim Carter said:

It’s an exciting time to be leading our commercial experts as we forge strategic partnerships with industry - transforming UK Defence to deliver the Defence Industrial Strategy and Strategic Defence Review. It’s a privilege to lead such a committed and talented team as we work to face down the increased threats to our security. I’m thrilled to have been appointed to deliver a new relationship with our industry partners, and look forward to working with innovators, suppliers and companies – big and small – to deliver for Defence.

Jim takes up the permanent post with immediate effect.

Background