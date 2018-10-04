James Brokenshire leads Midlands Engine trade visit to India

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire in India to advance economic ties with the Midlands

Secretary of State to host talks with prominent state and industry figures over 3 days

Visit takes place ahead of the highly-anticipated UK-India FutureTech Festival in December

Communities Secretary Rt, Hon James Brokenshire MP, begins a 3-day visit to India today (4 October 2018) to promote business and technology ties between the Midlands and the growing Asian economic powerhouse.

The Secretary of State, who is also the government’s Midlands Engine Champion, will bring together senior British and Indian officials and businesses to re-affirm a commitment to the Midlands-Maharashtra Technology Partnership.

The Partnership is a regional element of the UK-India Technology Partnership announced by Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.

Together the UK and Indian governments commit to increasing partnerships in technology through the industry, government, science and research, and by fostering trade and investment opportunities in both directions.

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP, said:

The Midlands and Maharashtra are thriving tech hubs in their own right, and by bringing these two great regions together we are strengthening our technological and economic ties to the benefit of our people and businesses. Whether it’s manufacturing the latest car model or sharing ground-breaking research, there is a lot to be gained and I’m determined we make the most of the opportunities, particularly as we prepare to leave the European Union.

The Secretary of State will begin engagements in New Delhi to hold talks with Sir Dominic Asquith, British High Commissioner to India and Shri Anant G Geete, Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

When in Maharashtra – the most industrialised state in India – the Secretary of State will hold talks with advanced manufacturing giant Bharat Forge.

He will be joined by the Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street and Chair of the Midlands Engine partnership Sir John Peace.

In December, Delhi will play host to the India-UK FutureTech Festival. The Festival is a thought-leadership summit which will bring together business, policy makers, venture capital, scientists and entrepreneurs.

It will drive trade, investment and partnerships across key sectors, and promote and celebrate the UK and India as major technology innovators and trading partners.

UK businesses are invited to take part.