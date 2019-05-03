News story
Issue with General Enquiries & Complaints
We identified a system issue affecting submitted general enquiries and complaints which has now been resolved.
We are aware of a system issue which affected some General Enquiries and Complaints forms submitted via justice.gov.uk between 20th and 30th April. The issue is now resolved. If you have not yet received a response to an enquiry made between these dates, please re-submit your enquiry or contact us on 0300 003 3601 for assistance. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you.
