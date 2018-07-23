Invitation to attend the Open Meetings of the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) and Veterinary Products Committee (VPC)

The VMD and VPC will hold Open Meetings on Friday 28 September 2018 at the Animal and Plant Health Agency, Addlestone, Surrey, KT15 3NB. The VMD Open Meeting will begin at 10.30am followed by the VPC Open Meeting and close by 1pm. Admission is free but by ticket only.

The VMD will give presentations based on advance questions, followed by presentations by VPC members and then a ‘question and answer’ session.

You should send questions and requests for tickets to openmeeting@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk by Friday 31 August 2018. Please include the names of all attendees.

Invitation to attend VMD Pharmaceutical Industry Information Event

The VMD will be holding an Information Event for the pharmaceutical industry on Wednesday 14th November 2018. We are currently developing the schedule for the day and are inviting your suggestions on areas you would like to see covered. Admission is free but by ticket only.

The event usually starts around 10am and finishes at 3pm. Timings will be confirmed once we have the final agenda.

You should send topic suggestions and register your interest by emailing Diane Taylor d.taylor@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk by Thursday 18th October 2018.