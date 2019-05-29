Invisible Battlespace: Demonstration Exhibition

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is hosting a Demonstration exhibition on Tuesday 4 June 2019 as part of the Invisible Battlespace competition.

The event will showcase the concepts of the successful suppliers from Phase 1 of the competition.

There will also be guidance on the next phase of the competition, which will be launching soon and will be seeking collaborative proposals from both new and existing suppliers

The Invisible Battlespace competition

In July 2018, DASA launched Phase 1 of the Invisible Battlespace competition.

Funded by a number of Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) programmes, Phase 1 sought proposals to enable defence and security to effectively conduct electromagnetic operations across the Air, Land (urban and rural), Sea, Space and Cyber domains.

Overall, 22 bids were successful with total funding of £1.9 million awarded.

Phase 2 of the competition will be launching shortly and will be open to both new and existing suppliers.

Further details will be released through the DASA website. If you have any queries, please contact us at accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.

To attend the event

To participate in this demonstration event, please register by 10:00 3 June 2019 on the Eventbrite page . Please note that places for this event are limited.