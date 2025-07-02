Press release

Investigation into Admiral Sir Ben Key

Following a full investigation, Admiral Sir Ben Key’s behaviour has been found to have fallen far short of values and standards expected of Service Personnel.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
2 July 2025

This has resulted in termination of service and his commission.

Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said:

We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our Service Personnel and our Civil Servants.

We investigate all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and will take robust action against anyone found to have fallen short of our standards, regardless of their seniority.

Updates to this page

Published 2 July 2025