Investigation into Admiral Sir Ben Key
Following a full investigation, Admiral Sir Ben Key’s behaviour has been found to have fallen far short of values and standards expected of Service Personnel.
This has resulted in termination of service and his commission.
Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said:
We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our Service Personnel and our Civil Servants.
We investigate all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and will take robust action against anyone found to have fallen short of our standards, regardless of their seniority.