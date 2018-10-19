Introducing the next generation of nuclear professionals

More than 140 apprentices have graduated from 21 diverse schemes such as engineering design, health physics monitoring and business administration.

The graduation ceremony, held at Whitehaven Golf Club, signals an exciting new chapter in their careers as they enter full-time employment with the company.

They will apply their new qualifications, as well as the variety of skills and the valuable experiences that they have picked up during their apprenticeship, to the workplace.

Project Management Apprentice, Andrew Bennett, claimed the top accolade, collecting the Rexel UK Community Award for his contribution to the community during his apprenticeship.

Andrew said:

I’m delighted to pick up this award. I feel very fortunate to have taken part in an excellent apprenticeship with Sellafield Ltd, and wanted to give something back to the community. I’ve therefore given talks in schools about the benefits of apprenticeships, and been involved in recruitment drives including a live radio broadcast to 560 students. The next step for me is working in infrastructure projects for the IT department at Sellafield.

Some of the other winners were Jodi Hall, Carl Lesley and Jackson Sharpe, who all collected Sellafield Workbook Awards.

The event opened with a range of influential speakers, including the company’s CEO, Paul Foster, former Chief Executive of Gen2, Mike Smith OBE, and Donna Connor, head of training and skills for Sellafield Ltd. They offered motivational advice to the apprentices.

Paul Foster told the young audience:

This is the first phase of your career and there is no limit to what you can achieve. You are the future of the business and the industry.

Copeland MP and Apprenticeship Ambassador Trudy Harrison attended the event, along with Workington MP Sue Hayman. They praised the company’s training programme for demonstrating the outstanding talent and vital skills we can develop in the area.

Trudy Harrison said:

Sellafield Ltd continues to play a crucial role in the recruitment and development of our young people. Also, as an advocate for diversity in the work place, I’m delighted to hear that once again the company is training an impressive number of female engineers and scientists who I’m sure will have a successful career in the industry.

Sue Hayman said: