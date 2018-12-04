International Trade Secretary meets leading UK private equity investors

Today (Tuesday 4 December), the International Trade Secretary, the Rt Hon Liam Fox MP hosted senior representatives from some of the largest domestic and international private equity investors for a question and answer session following the recent European Union Council.

The combined companies have many billions of funds under management and are owners and managers of companies essential to the UK’s future prosperity, as employers across the country and drivers of the UK’s future export growth.

Outlining the fundamental strength of the UK economy, including the UK’s position in 2017 as the third largest destination for foreign direct investment, Dr Fox provided attendees with an overview of the UK’s future trading arrangements and the parliamentary process for making progress on the UK leaving the EU.

Attendees stressed the importance of certainty of process and outcome to ensuring continued investment in to the UK on new and existing projects.

Business representatives expressed their appreciation for the opportunity for constructive dialogue with the government, and agreed on the importance of providing clarity and certainty for people and businesses.

List of attendees