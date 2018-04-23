Interim Chair of the Parole Board announced by Secretary of State

The Secretary of State has announced today that Caroline Corby will be the Interim Chair of the Parole Board.

Caroline Corby said: “I am delighted to have been appointed by the Secretary of State as Interim Chair of the Parole Board. I have been working with the Board for a number of years as a non-executive director and am acutely aware of the challenging and important work they do.

“I look forward to working with staff and members to deliver on changes to improve how the Board works for victims and the public and will keep everyone informed of our progress.”

Martin Jones, CEO of the Parole Board, said: “I am very pleased that Caroline has agreed to step in as interim chair. Caroline has a wealth of experience and understands the work of the Board extremely well. I look forward to working with her.”

Notes to Editors

Short biography of Caroline Corby

Mrs Corby worked in the city for 13 years specialising in private equity where she also served on a number of private sector boards across a range of industries. In 2007 she joined the Board of London Probation Trust (LPT) and she served as Chair of LPT from 2012 until July 2014.

As well as being a member of the Architects Registration Board, Caroline is also a Non-Executive Director of the Children and Family Court Advisory Support Service (Cafcass), the Criminal Cases Review Commission and One Housing.

She is also a Non - Executive member of the Parole Board management committee. She chairs interim order panels for the Nursing and Midwifery Council and chairs the General Optical Council’s Investigation Committee.

Press Queries

For all press queries please call the Parole Board media line on 0203 880 0809 or email comms@paroleboard.gov.uk