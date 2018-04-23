Caroline Corby appointed as the interim Chair of the Parole Board

Caroline Corby will take up her new position as interim Chair of the Parole Board on 23 April.

Mrs Corby worked in the City for 13 years specialising in private equity where she also served on a number of private sector boards across a range of industries. In 2007, she joined the Board of London Probation Trust (LPT) and she served as Chair of LPT from 2012 until July 2014.

As well as being a member of the Architects Registration Board, Caroline is also a Non-Executive Director of the Children and Family Court Advisory Support Service (CAFCASS), the Criminal Cases Review Commission and One Housing. Mrs Corby is also a Non-Executive member of the Parole Board management committee and chairs interim order panels for the Nursing and Midwifery Council as well as chairing the General Optical Council’s Investigation Committee.

Appointments to the Parole Board are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. This appointment has been made in line with the Governance code on Public Appointments. Mrs Corby has no political activity to declare.

