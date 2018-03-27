News story
Inspection reports to be published on 28 March 2018
The Home Secretary will lay 4 reports in Parliament on or around 2:30pm
- An inspection of how the Home Office considers the ‘best interests’ of unaccompanied asylum seeking children
- A re-inspection of Border Force’s identification and treatment of Potential Victims of Modern Slavery
- An Inspection of Border Force operations at Stansted Airport
- An inspection of exit checks
Published 27 March 2018