Insolvency (Scotland) Rules: Table of destinations now available

The Insolvency Service continues to support the insolvency profession to prepare for the introduction of the Insolvency (Scotland) (Winding Up and Receivership) Rules 2018 and the Insolvency (Scotland) (Company Voluntary Arrangement and Administration) Rules 2018.

To assist readers of the new rules, a table indicating the destination of the provisions in the Insolvency (Scotland) Rules 1986 has been published.