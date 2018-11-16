Information Centre and filing services over the festive period

Christmas

Our Information Centre will not be available from 1pm on Monday 24 December 2018 until 9am on Thursday 27 December 2018. You should not rely on other direct line numbers being answered during this period.

You will still be able to file with us during this period through this website, by post or fax. However the fax back service will not be available from 12:30pm on Monday 24 December 2018 until 9am on Thursday 27 December 2018. You should note that any forms or documents fax filed in this period will not be processed until Thursday 27 December 2018 but will receive the appropriate filing date for documents filed during this period.

New Year

Our Information Centre will not be available from 1pm on Monday 31 December 2018 until 9am on Wednesday 2 January 2019. You should not rely on other direct line numbers being answered during this period.

You will still be able to file with us during this period through this website, by post or fax. However the fax back service will not be available from 12:30pm on Monday 31 December 2018 until 9am on Wednesday 2 January 2019. You should note that any forms or documents fax filed in this period will not be processed until Wednesday 2 January 2019 but will receive the appropriate filing date for documents filed during this period.