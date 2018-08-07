Independent chemical weapons experts invited to the UK to continue assistance with Amesbury case

The UK has invited independent technical experts from the international chemical weapons watchdog to travel to the UK to collect further samples.

The experts, from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), will return to the UK to continue their work to independently confirm the identity of the nerve agent, which resulted in the death of one British national in Amesbury, and left another seriously ill.

The UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the OPCW has written to the Organisation’s Director General, inviting them to assist the work already taking place – in accordance with Article VIII 38 (e) of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

During their visit, the OPCW’s experts will collect more samples to inform their work following their visit in July.

The samples will be analysed at highly reputable international laboratories designated by the OPCW.

The use of chemical weapons is unacceptable and contravenes international law. The UK remains committed to upholding the integrity of the OPCW as the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention overseeing the global ban on their use.

Further information