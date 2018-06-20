Increasing capacity for genomic analysis: apply for funding

Innovate UK has up to £5 million to support capital investment in equipment that increases the UK’s capacity to produce and commercialise genomic analysis technologies.

Genomic analysis can help in the understanding and treatment of diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

The funding is part of government’s £210 million data to early diagnosis and precision medicine challenge under its Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund. The funding is provided by UK Research and Innovation and delivered by Innovate UK.

The aim of the challenge is to help business and researchers to create new products and services that diagnose diseases earlier and more efficiently.

Projects should help take new products to market

Funding under this competition aims to help businesses working in genomic analysis, nucleic-acid-based diagnostics and related areas by supporting investment in equipment that will help them take new products to market.

Projects must demonstrate that the investment will:

advance the UK’s ability to manufacture genomic analysis technologies

encourage partnerships between public and private organisations

maximise further investment

Projects should have a clear plan of how the capital investment will lead to the translation and commercialisation of research including manufacture of new products.

Equipment manufactured could be laboratory-based or deployable in the field.

Competition information