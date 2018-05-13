Incident involving British Nationals in DRC

The FCO has provided consular support to both British Nationals and their families throughout.

The British Ambassador to DRC, John Murton said: « The UK would like to thank the DRC authorities and MONUSCO for their assistance in resolving this kidnapping. I would like in particular to praise the courage and commitment shown by the ICCN and the Virunga Park authorities over the past three days.

My deepest condolences are with the family, friends and colleagues of Rachel Makisa Baraka, the Virunga ranger killed during the kidnapping. I wish the driver injured during the incident a speedy recovery. The bravery and determination of all the staff of Virunga is vital for the conservation of animals in the park, and the protection of local communities. »