Improving the manufacture of new medicines: apply for funding

Innovate UK has up to £10 million to invest in projects that develop innovative manufacturing methods for producing medicines.

Funding is part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund to support leading-edge healthcare. This challenge will invest £181 million over 4 years to speed up patient access to new drugs and treatments. It should return £1 billion to the UK economy.

New approaches must deliver big improvements

The competition is seeking new approaches that can:

improve commercially-viable manufacturing processes

scale-up the production of new medicines through reliable and robust methods

increase yield of active ingredient

lower cost of production and goods

Medicines that are in scope are:

advanced therapy medicinal products

natural product medicines

nucleic acid-based drugs

prophylactic vaccines

protein or peptide biopharmaceuticals

small molecular weight pharmaceuticals

virus and phage therapeutics

The competition will fund a variety of projects across different markets, technologies and medicines. These can include feasibility studies, industrial research and experimental development.

Competition information