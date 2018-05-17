Improving lives of those with coeliac disease: apply for funding

Coeliac UK and Innovate UK are to invest £750,000 in a joint competition to find ways of improving the lives of people with coeliac disease.

Coeliac disease is an autoimmune disease caused by a reaction to gluten. Symptoms include diarrhoea, constipation, vomiting, stomach cramps, mouth ulcers, fatigue and anaemia. One in 100 people have the condition.

Gluten is found in wheat, rye and barley. Sources in diets can include breads, pastas, flours, cereals, cakes, and biscuits. It is used as an ingredient in other popular foods including fish fingers, sausages, gravies, sauces and soy sauce.

This competition - which includes a £500,000 contribution from Innovate UK and £250,000 from Coeliac UK - is part of a larger campaign to mark the 50th anniversary of Coeliac UK this year and raise £5 million for research into the disease.

Ideas in charity’s priority areas

The competition is seeking ideas in Coeliac UK’s 3 priority areas:

improve the diagnosis of coeliac disease, including alternative methods of diagnosis that do not involve ingestion of gluten, and tests that are less invasive than endoscopy and biopsy

develop better gluten-free food, including novel ingredients, foods with improved nutrients and flavour, new methods of preservation, and technologies to lower manufacturing costs and improve shelf-life

help people to self-manage their condition through digitally-supported health care

Funding is available for feasibility studies, industrial research and experimental development.

