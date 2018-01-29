News story
Improving health through digital innovations: apply for funding
Businesses can apply for a share of up to £8 million to improve healthcare or reduce costs for health services, under the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.
Innovate UK has up to £8 million to invest in new technologies through the digital health technology catalyst.
Addressing priority areas for health services
The catalyst was set up under the government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund to address challenges around the development of digital health innovations. Digital technology is seen as a significant opportunity to improve outcomes for patients and at a lower cost.
Projects could be in a number of priority areas for health services. This includes cancer diagnosis and treatment, mental health services, diabetes reduction, emergency care provision, management of primary care workload and enabling patient choice.
They could also include health services to maintain or improve care while reducing costs.
A range of technologies could attract funding
We expect to fund projects across a range of technologies including:
- virtual and augmented reality
- artificial intelligence and machine learning
- use of sensors, internet of things, and networks
- informatics, data analytics and process
They could help:
- clinical decision-making
- patients with their treatments
- improve disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care
Competition information
- the competition opens on 15 February 2018, and the deadline is at midday on 18 April 2018
- projects must be led by an SME working with at least one partner
- we expect projects to range in size between £300,000 and £1 million and to last up to 30 months
- businesses could attract up to 70% of their project costs
- a briefing event takes place on 20 February 2018