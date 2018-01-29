Improving health through digital innovations: apply for funding

Innovate UK has up to £8 million to invest in new technologies through the digital health technology catalyst.

Addressing priority areas for health services

The catalyst was set up under the government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund to address challenges around the development of digital health innovations. Digital technology is seen as a significant opportunity to improve outcomes for patients and at a lower cost.

Projects could be in a number of priority areas for health services. This includes cancer diagnosis and treatment, mental health services, diabetes reduction, emergency care provision, management of primary care workload and enabling patient choice.

They could also include health services to maintain or improve care while reducing costs.

A range of technologies could attract funding

We expect to fund projects across a range of technologies including:

virtual and augmented reality

artificial intelligence and machine learning

use of sensors, internet of things, and networks

informatics, data analytics and process

They could help:

clinical decision-making

patients with their treatments

improve disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care

Competition information