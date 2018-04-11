News story
Improving crowd resilience demonstration day
The Defence and Security Accelerator will be holding a collaboration event in London on Thursday 3 May 2018 to demonstrate the successfully funded proposals and identify opportunities for collaboration with other organisations.
Following the 2017 terror attacks which targeted crowded places, the Office for Security and Counter Terrorism (OSCT) and Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) launched a £1 million competition on 27 July 2017 to develop innovative approaches to improving crowd resilience.
We are holding a collaboration event to highlight these innovative ideas to suppliers already delivering solutions in the following areas within the crowded places supply chain :
- CCTV hardware
- CCTV software/video analytics
- Thermal imaging camera systems
- Managed Service Providers providing systems integration and/or buildings system management
- Event management companies
- Marketing companies
This is a unique opportunity to discuss collaboration on the five funded projects that are eligible for further Government funding.
To register
If you would like to register your Expression of Interest to attend the event in London on Thursday 3 May 2018, please note that you will need to provide a statement on your registration form regarding which capability your organisation already provides and where it is being delivered, or whether your organisation could offer benefit to the funded projects.
Registration deadline
The deadline for this Expression of Interest is Friday 27 April at 5pm. The DASA team will contact you to let you know whether you’ve been selected to attend.