Improving crowd resilience demonstration day

Following the 2017 terror attacks which targeted crowded places, the Office for Security and Counter Terrorism (OSCT) and Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) launched a £1 million competition on 27 July 2017 to develop innovative approaches to improving crowd resilience.

We are holding a collaboration event to highlight these innovative ideas to suppliers already delivering solutions in the following areas within the crowded places supply chain :

CCTV hardware

CCTV software/video analytics

Thermal imaging camera systems

Managed Service Providers providing systems integration and/or buildings system management

Event management companies

Marketing companies

This is a unique opportunity to discuss collaboration on the five funded projects that are eligible for further Government funding.

To register

If you would like to register your Expression of Interest to attend the event in London on Thursday 3 May 2018, please note that you will need to provide a statement on your registration form regarding which capability your organisation already provides and where it is being delivered, or whether your organisation could offer benefit to the funded projects.

Registration deadline

The deadline for this Expression of Interest is Friday 27 April at 5pm. The DASA team will contact you to let you know whether you’ve been selected to attend.